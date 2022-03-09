Systelligence LLC Sells 286,083 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Systelligence LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,083 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 6.4% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $23,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 8,384,412 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,239,000 after purchasing an additional 817,972 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,122,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,045,000 after buying an additional 554,812 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,637,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,048,000 after purchasing an additional 585,613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $76.80. 368,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,015,113. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.85 and its 200-day moving average is $77.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.63 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

