Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). CollPlant Biotechnologies reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 25th.
On average, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CollPlant Biotechnologies.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000.
About CollPlant Biotechnologies
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.
