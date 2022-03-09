Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,091,000 after buying an additional 85,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $11.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $394.45. 730,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,725,619. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $354.14 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

