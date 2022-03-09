Ballast Inc. Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ballast Inc. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 16,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 186,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after buying an additional 52,385 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 62,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.78.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock valued at $121,339,113. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded down $5.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,302,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,793,844. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

