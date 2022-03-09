Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Owlet stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. 6,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,806. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.78. Owlet has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OWLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owlet by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 63,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Owlet by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 59,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Owlet during the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Owlet by 504.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 20,424 shares during the last quarter. 11.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

