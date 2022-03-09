International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 44.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. International Money Express updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

IMXI traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $17.84. The company had a trading volume of 20,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $688.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.52.

Get International Money Express alerts:

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $85,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 53,216 shares of company stock valued at $849,609 over the last 90 days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 86.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 37,103 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 32,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

International Money Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.