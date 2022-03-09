HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

HighPeak Energy stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.32. 2,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,819. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 170.29 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

HPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 483.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

