ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

ACMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.04. 8,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,019. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $60.84 and a 1 year high of $119.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.84.

Shares of ACM Research are going to split on Thursday, March 24th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 24th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 24th.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 6.5% in the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 91,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 2.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

