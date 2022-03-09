Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $364.66 Million

Analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) will post sales of $364.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $343.60 million to $402.00 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $288.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.13.

Shares of GTLS traded up $6.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.24. The company had a trading volume of 21,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,351. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.47 and its 200-day moving average is $163.61. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Chart Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Chart Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Chart Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.