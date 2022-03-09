Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.050-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.10 million-$56.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.46 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.130 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.91.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of SPT traded up $6.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.18. 37,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,843. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -123.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.40.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $349,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $1,418,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,327,897 over the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Sprout Social by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,656,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.