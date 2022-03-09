CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.360-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a sector perform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.85.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CNP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.37. 247,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,264,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $29.05. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,436,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,005,000 after acquiring an additional 98,294 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 391.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 482,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 384,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.