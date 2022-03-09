Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Lifted by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $5.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.36. 441,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,861,580. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

