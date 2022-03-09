JGP Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

JGP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 884,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,762,000 after acquiring an additional 33,147 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 134,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 33,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 118,918.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of OMC traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.82. The company had a trading volume of 98,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,521. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

