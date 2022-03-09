Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,024 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Intel by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 79,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in Intel by 8.0% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 279,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 20,791 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,480,238. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $194.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

