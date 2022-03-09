Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 572100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.22 million and a PE ratio of -34.00.
Tinka Resources Company Profile (CVE:TK)
Featured Stories
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Tinka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tinka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.