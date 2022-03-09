Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.13

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.13 and last traded at $46.31, with a volume of 957325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.75.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 140.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.