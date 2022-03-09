iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $81.75

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $81.75 and last traded at $81.82, with a volume of 43550649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.54.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Siena Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,826,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 21,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $766,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

