Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $199.04

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $199.04 and last traded at $199.09, with a volume of 98271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.66.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Griffin Securities reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

Get Autodesk alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.62 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.