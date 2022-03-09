JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises approximately 1.8% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $54,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $153.79. 24,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,864. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.52 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.59. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AWK shares. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

