Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives $42.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.83.

PRCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $875,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procept BioRobotics by 1,506.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 301,305 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Procept BioRobotics stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.67. 11,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,548. The company has a quick ratio of 23.21, a current ratio of 23.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54. Procept BioRobotics has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.73.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Procept BioRobotics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

