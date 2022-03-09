$89.22 Million in Sales Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) to report $89.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.20 million. Gogo reported sales of $73.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year sales of $385.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $382.62 million to $387.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $431.42 million, with estimates ranging from $417.32 million to $446.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.51. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 45.49%. The company had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

GOGO traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 64,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.99. Gogo has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gogo by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,244,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after acquiring an additional 234,276 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its stake in Gogo by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 2,376,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,974 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gogo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,214,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 23,896 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gogo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,917,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 13.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,497,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,906,000 after purchasing an additional 182,063 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

