Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.20. Great Southern Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

GSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $286,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $58,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,363 shares of company stock valued at $383,326 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 88,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GSBC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.90. 2,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $799.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.86. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.