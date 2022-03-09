Systelligence LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Systelligence LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.0% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $11.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.85. 6,229,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,849,789. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.47 and its 200-day moving average is $374.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $306.92 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

