Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) is JGP Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Pool accounts for about 2.8% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $15,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pool during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 134.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 30.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock traded up $19.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $456.94. 18,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,805. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $330.20 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $477.17 and a 200-day moving average of $497.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.71. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.75.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

