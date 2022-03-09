Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its position in Shopify by 3.8% during the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP traded up $74.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $589.78. 175,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,935. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $511.20 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $913.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,275.62. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.45.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

