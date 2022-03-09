JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $10.78 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 2.0% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.82.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $8.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.27. 61,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,740. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

