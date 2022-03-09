Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ballast Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.07.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $82,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,789 shares of company stock worth $1,760,884. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded up $8.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,814,156. The stock has a market cap of $539.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.18. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.11 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.