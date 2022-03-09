Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $4.36 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,676 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

COST stock traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $528.06. The stock had a trading volume of 128,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $517.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.10. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $312.71 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

