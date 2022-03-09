Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Down 12.2%

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) dropped 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 126,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,547,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

ULCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.69.

The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 63.79%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $81,190 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Indigo Partners LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,426,778,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after buying an additional 448,086 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Frontier Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,055,000 after purchasing an additional 147,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Frontier Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,501,000 after purchasing an additional 128,889 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Frontier Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,179,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,415,000 after purchasing an additional 234,862 shares during the period. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

