Coty (NYSE:COTY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.40

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 1229142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 117.00 and a beta of 2.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,871,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,779 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Coty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,993,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,436,000 after acquiring an additional 108,752 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Coty by 1,019.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Coty by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,639,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Coty by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,538,000 after acquiring an additional 578,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

About Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

