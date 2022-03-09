RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05.
About RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU)
Read More
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for RYU Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYU Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.