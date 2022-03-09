Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.35

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$32.35 and last traded at C$31.93, with a volume of 173452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTE. ATB Capital reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47. The stock has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 17.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$28.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.34.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

