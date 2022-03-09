ON (NYSE:ONON) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.79

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.79 and last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 85964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.
Several research firms recently commented on ONON. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Williams Financial Group raised shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair raised shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89.
ON Company Profile (NYSE:ONON)
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
