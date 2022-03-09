ON (NYSE:ONON) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.79

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.79 and last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 85964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

Several research firms recently commented on ONON. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Williams Financial Group raised shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair raised shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Get ON alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,742,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after acquiring an additional 333,118 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC bought a new stake in ON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.