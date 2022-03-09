Systelligence LLC Buys 1,325 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Systelligence LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after buying an additional 127,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after buying an additional 1,028,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.6% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 111,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 55,937 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $46.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,534,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,222,369. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.30.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.