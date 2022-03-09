Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.95.

Shares of ALGS traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.58. 12,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,541. Aligos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $109.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,971,000 after acquiring an additional 358,741 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

