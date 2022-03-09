$5.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.31 billion and the lowest is $4.70 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $2.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $20.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.40 billion to $22.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.41 billion to $21.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.64.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $5,341,949.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,724 shares of company stock worth $14,757,773 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD traded down $6.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,469. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $246.49. The stock has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.