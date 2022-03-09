VIG Market Cap Reaches $872,385.20 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One VIG coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. VIG has a total market capitalization of $872,385.20 and $233.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIG has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,618,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars.

