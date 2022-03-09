$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.77. Fortinet posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $10.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.96. 116,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $312.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $371.77.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,958 shares of company stock worth $4,366,893. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

