TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 629,300 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,941,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629,300 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises 1.8% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,672,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,828,000 after acquiring an additional 300,151 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 105.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $827,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 708.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 161,003 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,522,000 after buying an additional 23,101,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 985,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,134,061. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.

A number of research firms have commented on EDU. Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

