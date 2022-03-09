Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 2,587 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,529,277. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.29. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $208.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

