Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to Post $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. PepsiCo reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.82. 176,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,934,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $218.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.95. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $130.54 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

