Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $521.17 Million

Equities analysts expect that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) will report $521.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $518.44 million to $526.06 million. Primo Water reported sales of $478.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRMW traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 80,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,532. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -715.50 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently -1,200.00%.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

