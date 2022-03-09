$3.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) will post $3.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.87 billion. Principal Financial Group reported sales of $3.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full year sales of $14.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.91 billion to $14.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $15.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $66.62. The company had a trading volume of 42,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,317. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $57.47 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

