Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $77.04

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.04 and last traded at $77.04, with a volume of 178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.50.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $827.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.89.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 10.06%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 6.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

