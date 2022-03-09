Analysts Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to Post $0.73 EPS

Analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Xcel Energy reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XEL stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.35. 137,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,744,510. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $72.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

