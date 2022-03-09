Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.66 and last traded at $53.51. Approximately 102,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,251,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.47.
In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,636,369.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $129,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,420.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
