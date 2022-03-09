Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.66 and last traded at $53.51. Approximately 102,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,251,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.47.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,636,369.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $129,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,420.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

