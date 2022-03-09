Norway Savings Bank Has $2.65 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.2% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.21.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $7.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.22. 1,666,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,549,771. The firm has a market cap of $317.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.60. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

