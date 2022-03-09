DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.51

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 30571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 45,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

