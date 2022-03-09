DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.51

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 30571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
About DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP)
DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DNP Select Income Fund (DNP)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.