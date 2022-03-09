Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.700-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.32 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.040 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.62.

CDNS stock traded up $5.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.09. 59,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,907,476. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

