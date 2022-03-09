SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $53.62

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.62 and last traded at $53.62, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.85.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter worth $784,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.